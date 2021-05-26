The Shakopee softball team seems to be peaking at the right time.
With the Section 2AAAA playoffs set to start June 1, the Sabers have reeled off seven straight wins and are 8-3 in the month of May.
Shakopee will need to be at its best in the playoffs. Section 2AAAA is strong with No. 5-ranked Chanhassen (16-2) and No. 10 Bloomington Jefferson (16-4) looking to be the top-two seeds.
Shakopee (14-5 overall, 11-5 in the South Suburban Conference) could get as high as the No. 3 seed when brackets are released. They'll can be found at mshsl.org/section-events.
Other teams in the field include Chaska (12-7), Minnetonka (11-8), Eden Prairie (10-8), Prior Lake (10-6) and Burnsville (3-15).
Section semifinal play is June 3. The winner's bracket final is June 5. The title game is scheduled for June 10. The entire tournament will be held at Miller Park in Eden Prairie.
The Class 4A state tournament is set for June 15-16 at its annual site, Caswell Park in Mankato. Shakopee last made the state field in 2018 and has also been there in 1979, 1980 and 2011.
Shakopee coach Joe Fittante's goal this spring has been to get his team ready for the postseason. There are 10 seniors on the team — Reese Holzhueter, Katie Markert, Gracie Scott, Maddie Prickett, Cora Meier, Ally Meier, Emily Sievers, Emily Kettler, Jesse Vermeulen and Joie Fittante — but not all were varsity players back in 2019.
Last season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fittante had some holes to fill this spring while some sophomores and ninth-graders had to make the leap from junior varsity to varsity after missing a year.
"We spent a lot of time talking to our younger players about the increased speed of the game and the competition level to try to prepare them, but it is really something they need to experience themselves," Fittante said. "All you can hope for is steady improvement, ultimately leading to a high level of play."
Shakopee earned a 13-10 league win over Eastview May 25. Riley Leadstrom led the way at the plate, finishing 3 for 4 with a double, home run, three runs scored and RBI.
Holzhueter finished 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, while Markert drove in two runs with a pair of hits and Fittante was 3 for 3 with an RBI.
Morgan Wiener and Lily Treml also had RBIs.
Paige Strehlow went six innings for the win, allowing eight runs (four earned) while fanning seven. Sylvia Shromoff gave up two runs in one relief inning.
Before beating Eastview, Prior Lake also earned league wins over Prior Lake (6-5), Burnsville (7-3), Eagan (8-2) and Lakeville South (8-3), along with a victory over Minnehaha Academy (14-0).
Fourth-ranked Rosemount (15-1) won the SSC title, while Sabers were tied with Lakeville North for second with one game remaining.
Through 19 games, Holzhueter was leading the Sabers with a .525 average to go along with her five home runs, nine doubles and 26 RBIs. Fittante was hitting .517 with three home runs and 24 RBIs.
Markert and Meier were tied for third in RBIs with 10. Scott had a .316 batting average, while Leadstrom was hitting .311.
Strehlow had pitched 73 1/3 innings through 19 games, posting a 2.67 earned-run average and 96 strikeouts. Schromoff had 36 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings of work.