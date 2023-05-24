Olivia Hayer

Junior Olivia Hayer tries to score near the net in Shakopee's 14-2 home loss to Rosemount May 11 in South Suburban Conference play.

 Photo by Jon Goltz Photography

Wins have been tough to come by for the Shakopee girls lacrosse team.

The Sabers dropped their final five South Suburban Conference games, including losing 8-5 at home Farmington May 23. Shakopee finished 1-6 in the league standings.

