Five straight losses for the Shakopee Indians is not the streak needed before the postseason.
The Indians will end the regular season July 24 against Prior Lake, a Section 3B squad. The nine-team tourney starts July 29.
The Young America Cardinals of the Crow River Valley League joins the playoff field this year, along with Chaska, Chanhassen, Prior Lake, Victoria, Eagan, Burnsville and Excelsior of the River Valley League.
Four teams from the section make state.
Since 2000, Shakopee has made state several times — 2000, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. It won back-to-back state championships in 2009 and 2010.
But the Indians have been left out of the state party the last three summers.
Shakopee (8-16 overall) lost 7-5 at home to St. Louis Park July 17. The team went into that contest losing four straight to section squads — 8-2 at Victoria July 14, 4-3 at Burnsville July 12, 14-3 versus Chaska July 10 and 5-1 versus Eagan July 8.
In the loss to St. Louis Park, the Indians got down 4-0 going into the bottom of the fifth and couldn't come all the way back.
Steve Boldt led the offense, going 3 for 5 with a double and an RBI. Vinny Schleper went 2 for 5 with two RBIs, while Tom Keohen and Tayden Fredericks each doubled and scored a run.
Kyle Ryan also had an RBI.
Gavin Stadler took the loss, working five innings and allowing four runs with two strikeouts. Thomas Wilkie gave up a run in two innings of relief, while Allex Ege allowed two runs in 1 2/3 innings. Zack Henderson pitched two-thirds of an inning.
In the loss to Victoria, a five-run fifth inning from the Vics blew the game open. The Indians had just two hits, singles from Boldt and Kolin Williams.
Shakopee used six different pitchers with Luke Logeais taking the loss, giving up two runs in 1 2/3 innings. Ethan Lenzmeier worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings, while Sam Ludzack and Jake Skogrand both pitched two scoreless innings.
Tom Hady gave up four runs in one inning, while Matt Rones gave up two runs.
Against Burnsville, Shakopee let a 3-0 get away when the Bobcats scored two runs in both the sixth and seven innings. Henderson took the loss, giving up two runs in two innings.
Stadler started and worked six innings, allowing two runs with five strikeouts.
Ryan finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Indians, while Skogrand was 2 for 4 with a run scored.
In the loss to Chaska, Shakopee was down 9-2 after four innings. Wilkie took the loss, allowing four runs in 2 2/3 innings, while Rones gave up five runs in one inning of work.
Lenzmeier worked 1 1/3 innings, allowing three runs, while Ege gave up two runs in two innings.
Boldt drove in all three of the Indians' runs, going 1 for 3 with a double. Ryan was 2 for 4 with a double, while Justin Winterfeldt also had a two-bagger. Donminck Schleper finished 2 for 2 with a run scored.
Against Eagan, Skogrand took the loss, working five innings and allowing four runs (one earned) with two strikeouts. Logeais, Rones, Hady and Henderson each pitched one relief inning with Logeais giving up an unearned run.
Alex Broholm drove in Shakopee's lone run. Dominick Schleper finished 3 for 4, while Marco Slipka had a double.