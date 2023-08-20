Lysander Roman-Tecalco

Junior Lysander Roman-Tecalco returns to the midfield for Shakopee this fall as the team hopes to improve on last year's six wins.

 Tom Schardin/Southwest News Media

The Shakopee boys soccer team has some talent returning to be a factor in the South Suburban Conference and in Section 2AAA.

Shakopee had three straight winning seasons before last year when the team finished 6-12 overall, 4-5 in league play. Shakopee lost 4-1 to top-seeded Edina in the section semifinals.

