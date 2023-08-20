The Shakopee boys soccer team has some talent returning to be a factor in the South Suburban Conference and in Section 2AAA.
Shakopee had three straight winning seasons before last year when the team finished 6-12 overall, 4-5 in league play. Shakopee lost 4-1 to top-seeded Edina in the section semifinals.
"We were a young team last year and are hoping to build off last year's experience," Shakopee coach Jon Poppen said.
Senior Max Meeh and juniors Logan Bergien and James Torguson return to the midfield, along with juniors Eli Harder and Lysander Roman-Tecalso and senior Yaret Martinez Vazquez.
"We will be strong up the middle," Poppen said.
Poppen said sophomore Dominic Voeung is a poised for a big year up front. "He's a dynamic attacker who creates trouble for defenders," he said.
Senior Misael Miranda is another winger can Poppen feels can be strong in the offensive zone, along with senior Joshuan Guillen, junior Alan Thomas and sophomore Jeser Munguia.
Junior Rodolfo Angel Saldivar Contreras is back to anchor the defense, and will get help from sophomore Alan Hernandez-Gonzalez and seniors Grant Broze and Kyle Zavadsky. Juniors Jose Sunaga, Gavin Wells and Henry Polman, sophomore Evan Karki and senior Calvin Kengwerere also figure into the mix.
Junior Louis Budde returns in goal, while senior Brody Paul will compete for time in net.
"Both do a great job. We are lucky to have two strong goalies," Poppen said.
Shakopee will open the SSC season Sept. 6 at Apple Valley. The first conference home game is Sept. 12 against Lakeville South.
Eagan is the defending champion, while Eastview and Rosemount both had seven league wins last year.
In 2020, the Sabers earned a share of the SSC title with Lakeville North, scoring 44 goals in 13 games in the COVID-19-shortened campaign. The Sabers went 1-1 in the playoffs that season. There was no state tournament due to the pandemic.
In the SSC over the last four years, the Sabers has an impressive 23-9-4 record. Shakopee joined the SSC at the start of the 2014-15 school year, and the program had a combined record of 8-33-4 in its first five seasons in the league.
The Sabers averaged just 1.05 goals a game last season. They were shutout in six games and scored just one goal in eight contests.
So if the Sabers want to contend in the SSC and in a strong Section 2AAA field, they will need to find a way to get the ball in the back of the net more.
The section is always strong with the likes Lake Conference powers Edina, Minnetonka and Eden Prairie leading the way. Chaska, Chanhassen, Prior Lake and Waconia are also in the field.
Edina has won the last four section crowns, while the three Lake teams have combined to win nine of the last 10 with Prior Lake winning in 2017.
Shakopee has never made state in program history. The Sabers moved up to the biggest class in 2005. Soccer went to three classes in 2021.
Section play starts Oct. 10 with the quarterfinals, followed by the semifinals Oct 12 and the title game Oct. 17. The higher seed is home throughout the postseason.
This year's state tournament starts Oct. 24 with the quarterfinals. The semifinals (Nov. 1) and title game (Nov. 3) are held at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Wayzata, another Lake Conference team, is the defending champion.