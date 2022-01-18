Calvin Simon prefers the stairs rather than the escalator when it comes to his young Shakopee boys hockey team.
“When it comes to success, there is no escalator,” the fourth-year coach said. “You have to take the stairs. You have to earn it. So while we haven’t arrived at the top yet, we are still climbing and when we get there we will have earned our success.”
The Sabers returned their top-three scorers from last season in junior Jackson Vogel and seniors Jere Husin and Joe Roder. But Simon has two eighth-graders — defenseman Carson Steinhoff and forward Cole Bumgarner — getting significant ice time this winter, while ninth-grader Cooper Simpson is tied the for team lead in goals scored with 12 through 16 games.
So there’s been some highs and lows for Simon’s squad, but his team is hanging in there with a 7-8-1 overall record (2-6-1 in the South Suburban Conference).
Shakopee earned its second league win Jan. 15 with a 5-1 victory at Farmington. Steinhoff had a pair of goals while Simpson had a goal and two assists.
The Sabers went into the game off of a pair of tough league losses — 9-2 at Prior Lake Jan. 8 and 7-3 at Rosemount Jan. 11.
“While we have taken our fair share of bumps and bruises, we are improving,” Simon said. “Our first-year players are gaining experience and with that building their confidence. Before the playoffs, we need to commit to playing a defense-first game for three full periods. If we can do that, we will give ourselves a chance to win the second time around in conference play and in the playoffs.
“We also need everyone to put the team first and embrace the role they are given,” Simon added. “There will be no shortcuts or easy games in the playoffs.”
Section 2AA is strong every year with the likes of perennial powers Minnetonka (8-5-1) and Eden Prairie (9-6), along with Chaska (8-5), Chanhassen (10-3-1) and Prior Lake (7-7). Bloomington Jefferson (5-7) and Waconia (4-9) are also in the field.
However, none of the section teams are ranked in the Class AA top 10, so there’s not a clear-cut favorite.
Shakopee is 1-2 against section teams so far with the other loss to Chaska (7-3) and the one win over Chanhassen (3-0).
The Sabers are still looking for its first-ever playoff win as a Class 2A program. Since joining the top class at the start of 2007-08 season, the Sabers are 0-13 in postseason play.
Last year, Shakopee snapped a string of 14 straight losing seasons with a 9-5-3 record, but the team didn’t get to compete in the playoffs. It had to pull out due to COVID-19 complications.
Meanwhile, in the Sabers’ win over Farmington, Vogel and junior Lucas Larson also had goals while Bumgarner had two assists.
Larson, Roder, junior Linus Toward and sophomore Easton Langemo each had an assist. Sophomore Aleksi Huson finished with 29 saves in goal.
The Sabers led 3-1 after two periods of play.
In the loss to Rosemount, the Sabers were down 6-1 after two periods after giving up four goals in the second frame. Langemo, Roder and Jere Huson had the Shakopee goals.
Vogel, Toward, Simpson, Steinhoff and sophomore Grant Haug each had an assist. Aleksi Huson finished with 45 saves in goal as the Sabers were outshot 52-17.
Against Prior Lake, Shakopee was outshot 39-13 with Huson making 22 saves. Senior Jackson Ungar also got time in goal, stopping eight of the 12 shots he faced.
Prior Lake scored seven goals in the second period to lead 9-1 after two frames.
Larson and Toward had the Sabers’ goals in the loss. Vogel, Roder and Simpson each had assists.
Through 16 games, Vogel was leading the team in points with 23 (12 goals, 13 assists). Simpson had 19 points while Jere Huson had five goals and 10 assists.
Aleksi Huson has played most of the minutes in goal, posting a 2.76 goals-against average with two shutouts through 16 games.
Section 2AA quarterfinal play starts Feb. 24 with the higher seed at home. The semifinals are Feb. 26 with the title game March 2 and both rounds will be played at Braemar Ice Arena in Edina.