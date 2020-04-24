Ten Shakopee youth girls basketball teams have been named recipients of a Youth 1st Team Award for their outstanding sportsmanship during the 2020 MYAS Grade State Championships, held March 7-8, in 14 locations across the Twin Cities metro area.
The Youth 1st Team Award recognizes positive behavior from players, coaches and everyone associated with the team (parents, fans and spectators) and was created by working with officials and tournament directors.
The officials provide a team selection vote after each game during the tournament based on the conduct and sportsmanship exhibited by coaches, players and fans. Teams with an exemplary score from their officials are recognized with Youth 1st Team Awards. The mission of Youth 1st is to connect Conduct, Character and Community to youth activity programs.
“We are placing the emphasis on how you play the game, which is ultimately more important than if you win or lose.” said Mark Arjes, Founder/Director of Youth 1st. “It has become increasingly difficult to find and retain coaches and officials for youth sports because of the abuse that they take during games. We believe it is time to model and encourage values-based actions, creating what we call a Conduct 1st environment where the focus is on the kids, competitive energies are kept in check and officials and opponents are respected.”
The 10 Shakopee girls teams recognized for the Youth 1st Award are:
- Shakopee 4A
- Shakopee 5A
- Shakopee 5B
- Shakopee 5C
- Shakopee 6A
- Shakopee 6C
- Shakopee 7A
- Shakopee 7C
- Shakopee 8A
- Shakopee 8B
“One of the goals within the MYAS mission is to promote sportsmanship, teamwork and cultural interaction through sporting competition.” said Dawson Blanck, MYAS Executive Director. “The entire MYAS team is thrilled to be able to partner with Youth 1st to help us meet those goals within our programs. As a leader in youth sports throughout the great state of Minnesota, we want to be proactive and impact participants (youth athletes, coaches, parents, and officials) in a positive way through a Conduct 1st environment at all our tournaments and events. Implementing this initiative with Youth 1st during the Grade State Championships has significantly decreased the number of unsportsmanlike events that took place compared to previous years.”
About the MYAS
The Minnesota Youth Athletic Services, Inc. (www.myas.org) was organized in 1991 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the delivery of youth sports services to young athletes, coaches, and parents.
The MYAS is Minnesota's largest multi-sport organization focused solely on youth athletics with more than 150,000 kids participating in our programs each year.
The MYAS is a central clearinghouse for youth sports, serving as an information channel linking hundreds of youth associations, coaches, and thousands of parents.
The educational division of MYAS, Trusted Coaches, is a nationwide platform training coaches to maximize the probability that positive things will happen to young athletes.
This is accomplished by: 1) Screening coaches through a nationally accredited nationwide criminal background check; 2) giving coaches the tools to be effective; and 3) creating an online National Coaches’ Registry that parents and associations can access. Additionally, Trusted Coaches has created a cutting-edge education program to foster compliance with the new Safe Sport Authorization Act.