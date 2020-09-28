The Shakopee Public Utilities’ Commission appointed Larry Koshire as the utility’s interim manager Sept. 21 through an agreement with the Minnesota Municipal Utilities Association.
The appointment comes after the commission approved a separation agreement with former utilities manager John Crooks.
Koshire was the general manager for Rochester Public Utilities from 1997 until his retirement in 2014, he told the commission at the Sept. 21 meeting.
At the meeting, Commissioner Kathi Mocul asked Koshire whether he was “agreeable to continue” working with the city and some of the “shared services” discussed at prior meetings earlier this year.
“My first responsibility would be for the operation of the utility… but I understand that there would be some involvement in some of the issues that are ongoing,” Koshire said.
Koshire graduated from the University of Minnesota Institute of Technology and is a registered engineer in Minnesota and Iowa. He is a senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers and is active in numerous state and national boards, committees and professional organizations, according to a press release from SPU.
The commission approved Koshire’s contract unanimously.