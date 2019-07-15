The Shakopee Public Utilities Commission met Monday to discuss water utility rates and fees in light of recent scrutiny by City Administrator Bill Reynolds, who accused SPU of raising rates higher than what was recommended by their consultant.
Ehlers Senior Municipal Advisor Jason Aarsvold compared Shakopee to several other neighboring cities' total water charges: Burnsville, Lakeville, Inver Grove Heights, Shakopee, Savage, Chanhassen, Rogers, Eagan, Chaska, Carver, Prior Lake, Jordan and Eden Prairie.
For single-family homes, Aarsvold found Shakopee is very similar in water charges to Chanhassen and Carver, which he said are two communities that are also philosophically trying to have growth pay for itself.
Aarsvold found Shakopee water charges are lower than four other cities for multi-family homes including Inver Grove Heights, Chaska and Carver. Shakopee was similar to Savage, Rogers and other developing communities.
SPU Commissioner Matthew Meyer noted comparisons from one community to another have little bearing on the actual cost incurred, since each city has different needs based on their expansion.
Included in their user rates is a 23.77 percent contribution to the city. Without that transfer, rates would be significantly lower, Commissioner Deb Amudson argued.
SPU Director of Finance and Administration Renee Schmid agreed, adding while she thinks SPU owes the city a contribution, the amount should be brought down to a lower, “more reasonable” number.
“It’s a very high number,” Schmid said. “When people try to say our rates are too high, they need to understand that our user rates have to cover that 23.77 percent. And if we are going to compare ourselves to other cities, that needs to be noted.”
Meyer said he does not believe SPU is obligated to give any money to the city.
“Are the fees on the higher end? Yes,” Aarsvold said. “But there are probably reasons for that. When you look at it consistent with other communities that are looking at trying to have development pay for itself, the others measure comparably to where Shakopee is at.”
Aarsvold said to reduce fees, the only viable options are to postpone or eliminate future projects or shift the cost burden to user charges.
SPU Manager John Crooks said SPU is in the initial process of completing a detailed analysis to justify the cost for infrastructure items based on Shakopee’s planned growth. He said this requires the Jackson Township Alternative Urban Areawide Review cost projections.
“The costs are what they are,” Aardsvold said. “From there, it just becomes, ‘Who’s gonna pay?’”