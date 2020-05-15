The Shakopee Public Utilities Commission rejected a clean audit report at the commission’s May 4 meeting. Commissioners who voted against the audit cited mistrust in SPUC administration’s ability to supply accurate information to the auditors.
The rejection of the audit came in a 3-2 vote, with SPU President Deb Amundson and Commissioner Mathew Meyer dissenting.
The audit presentation came just weeks after a letter from the state auditor’s office said the way SPUC was calculating its staff member’s salaries was incorrect, meaning SPUC Utilities Manager John Crooks was earning more than the state salary cap allows.
The salary cap issue “makes one question what other creative interpretations have eluded detection,” newly-appointed commissioner Kayden Fox said in a written response to the Valley News.
“I question the accuracy of the information that is being supplied to the auditors by John Crooks and Renee Schmid,” Commissioner and City councilmember Jody Brennan said. “I am concerned that the SPUC has used the past audits as part of approval process on issues such as the calculation of employee compensation.”
Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha said the salary cap issue likely would not have been caught during a typical audit.
“An audit won’t catch every error. It won’t catch every problem. An audit is to make sure the processes are in place,” Blaha said. “An audit is best used as a preventative tool.”
SPUC will discuss how it will conduct a re-audit at its next meeting on May 18. According to SPUC Finance Director Renee Schmid, the utility spent $18,650 on the original audit for this year, and she said the entire auditing process typically takes about four months to complete from start to finish. The utility’s deadline for the audit, per state statute, is June 30.