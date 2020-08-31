The Shakopee Public Utilities Commission will discuss a separation agreement for Utilities Manager John Crooks at a Sept. 3 special meeting, according to the meeting agenda, which was made public Monday afternoon.
Also included in the agenda is a “discussion of interim leadership.” No further information was provided.
SPUC President Deb Amundsen said Monday she was limited in what she could say on the issue, but said more information would be made available Tuesday, when the meeting packet is expected to be online.
Crooks did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Valley News Monday.
Jody Brennan, who serves on the utilities commission and Shakopee City Council, posted on her public Facebook page last week that Crooks “will be leaving very soon because of the result of the investigation.” When asked by the Valley News Aug. 26 to elaborate on her comments Brennan had no further comment, but said the commission planned to schedule another special meeting to discuss the matter.
The proposed separation agreement with Crooks is the culmination of a series of discussions over the last year revolving around the transparency of the utility. A recently-concluded investigation into the utility determined Crooks has been earning more than the state salary cap allows since 2017.
On Aug. 13, the utilities commission voted to renegotiate Crooks’ current salary and pension plan, and directed its legal counsel to negotiate a repayment plan for the excess earnings Crooks has received the past three years.
The Shakopee Police Department has also received a complaint related to Crooks and the salary cap, and has opened an investigation, Shakopee Police Chief Jeff Tate said last week.
Shakopee residents will have the option this November to completely dissolve SPUC, following an Aug. 18 vote by the city council.