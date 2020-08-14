The Shakopee Public Utilities Commission will renegotiate the current salary and pension plan of Utilities Manager John Crooks, which — according to findings of an investigation discussed in a private meeting Aug. 13 — has been above the state’s salary cap since 2017.
The commission also directed its legal counsel to negotiate a repayment plan for the excess earnings Crooks has received the past three years.
The state caps government employees at $178,782. According to his current contract, Crooks earns a base salary of $200,000 per year.
The commission also made corrective decisions in response to other transparency issues outlined in the investigation, which has not been made public.
The report was a response to an April letter sent by Shakopee City Administrator Bill Reynolds and District 55A Rep. Brad Tabke, DFL-Shakopee, to Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and State Auditor Julia Blaha claiming Crooks was earning more than the state salary cap allows, among other allegations.
Later that month, the commission hired St. Paul law firm Levander, Gillen & Miller to investigate and provide recommendations in response to three allegations outlined in the letter: that Crooks’ salary exceeds the state’s salary cap, the alleged use of commissioners-only packets during public meetings and the alleged alteration of public documents used for review of staff salaries by the commission.
Response to allegations
According to the commission’s public session following its closed session Aug. 13, in addition to Crooks' violation of the salary cap, the investigation concluded that former Finance Director Renee Schmid also would have exceeded the state salary cap this year, had she not retired in July. No other SPUC employees have exceeded the cap.
The investigation also concluded that the utility’s use of commission-only packets, as noted in Reynold's letter, was a violation of the state’s open meeting law, and the commission directed staff to prepare policies, procedures for the use of commission-only packets when appropriate, as well as attend annual training related to public data and meeting laws.
According to the findings, there was likely no alteration of public documents related to Crooks’ salary, as outlined in the third allegation in Reynold’s letter.
There has been friction between SPUC and the city for years, largely due to transparency issues. At the Shakopee City Council meeting Aug. 18, council members discussed giving voters the option to dissolve SPUC at the ballot boxes come November. The city’s deadline to add items to the general election ballot is Aug. 21.