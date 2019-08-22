St. Francis Regional Medical Center celebrated the grand opening of a new on-campus gift shop with a special ceremony Aug. 9.
Community members, hospital staff and volunteers gathered for a ribbon cutting and a special blessing by Father Erik Lundgren, a news release said.
The gift shop, located in the main lobby of St. Francis Regional Medical Center at 1455 St. Francis Ave., Shakopee, features a beautiful assortment of items for patients, visitors, staff and the community.
The gift shop is staffed by hospital volunteers and is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. More information is available at stfrancis-shakopee.com/giftshop.