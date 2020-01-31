St. Francis Regional Medical Center announced this week plans for a $25 million expansion and renovation of the hospital’s emergency department and Cancer Center.
St. Francis also announced a $5 million Capital Campaign to help fund the project, launched with a donation of $1 million from the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, according to a news release from the medical center.
To meet increased demand in the emergency department, the project features 14 additional emergency rooms, two trauma rooms and six rooms designed for patients experiencing mental health emergencies. Additionally, a new drive-through ambulance garage will accommodate up to four emergency vehicles. The total emergency department project encompasses 15,000 square feet of renovated existing space, along with 15,000 square feet of new construction on current hospital property, the release said. St. Francis will break ground on the project in May 2020. During construction, St. Francis’ emergency department will incur minimal disruption and remain fully operational, the release said. The new emergency department space is anticipated to open in fall 2021.
St. Francis is also expanding its Cancer Center by renovating existing hospital space to grow the number of medical oncology exam rooms from four to eight, and by remodeling and expanding the footprint of its current infusion area. The Cancer Center expansion will begin in February 2020 and is expected to be complete in May. During construction, the Cancer Center will remain fully operational.
“St. Francis is committed to ensuring emergency department access to the growing community and offering the safest environment for those with emergency mental health needs. In addition, the expansion and renovation of the Cancer Center will improve both the access and experience for patients in need of cancer treatment,” St. Francis President Amy Jerdee said in a statement. “We have carefully tailored these projects to meet our objectives, while balancing the needs of the growing population with our commitment to financial responsibility.”
While the project will be largely funded from resources set aside for reinvestment in the hospital, St. Francis launched its 2020 Capital Campaign to seek contributions from the community to join in funding the necessary expansions and renovations.
To support the emergency department project and the new mental health rooms at St. Francis, the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community pledged a $1 million donation to the expansion. The SMSC’s pledge is the first to St. Francis’ Capital Campaign and is the largest capital donation in St. Francis history, the release said.
“A state-of-the-art emergency room is critical to the health and safety of our growing community,” said SMSC Chairman Charles R. Vig. “St. Francis is an asset to our community, and our investment in this project will help bring care to those most in need.”
The SMSC has been a longtime supporter of St. Francis, donating $3.5 million since 1995.
St. Francis Regional Medical Center is located at 1455 St. Francis Ave., Shakopee.