St. Francis Regional Medical Center broke ground on a $5 million mental health emergency department expansion on May 18, adding six rooms designed for patients experiencing mental health emergencies.
The expansion will allow the emergency department to respond and care for individuals suffering from mental health emergencies and give them time to heal, according to the press release.
The emergency department will incur minimal disruption during construction and remain fully operational. The new mental health emergency space is anticipated to open in late 2021.
“St. Francis is committed to ensuring emergency mental health care to our growing community and offering the safest environment for those patients at their most vulnerable time,” St. Francis President Amy Jerdee said. “We have carefully tailored our expansion plans to meet our objectives, while balancing the needs of the growing population with our commitment to financial responsibility.”
The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community donated $1 million to the expansion — the largest capital donation in the hospital’s history. The rest of the project will be funded from resources previously set aside for reinvestment in the hospital, as well as from a campaign to help fundraise for the project.
“Our community is experiencing unprecedented growth and our current mental health facilities cannot keep up with the demand in a way that honors our commitment to patients and their families,” Christine Delmonico, emergency physician at St. Francis, said in the press release. “Access to state-of-the-art emergency mental health care directly contributes to the health and safety of our growing community, while keeping our staff and patients safe, and providing a healing environment for our patients experiencing mental health emergencies."