St. Gertrude’s Health & Rehabilitation Center, part of the Benedictine Health System, a faith-based provider of senior care and living services in the Midwest, received the top high performing recognition for overall quality of short-stay rehabilitation, as noted in the recently released 2019-2020 U.S. News and World Report “Best Nursing Homes” report.
More than 15,000 nursing homes across the country were evaluated and received one of five overall quality ratings: high performing, better than average, average, worse than average or poor, according to a news release from St. Gertrude’s. Those with sufficient relevant volume also received one of three short-stay rehabilitation overall quality ratings: high performing, average or below average.
“Staff at St. Gertrude’s has acted to improve the quality of the care and services they provide. Their results were achieved though high intention, diligent effort, intelligent direction and skillful execution,” said registered nurse and Benedictine Vice President of Clinical Services and Performance Excellence Jeri Reinhardt.