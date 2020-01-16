Law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a death investigation in Shakopee, the State Patrol confirmed.
State Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank confirmed the ongoing investigation in a Tweet posted shortly after 5:30 p.m. Thursday, but said there is no further information available at this time.
State Patrol is currently on scene of a death investigation at Northbound Highway 169 and Canterbury Road. Several other agencies are also on the scene. No further information is available at this time.— State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) January 16, 2020
The large police presence on northbound Highway 169 and Canterbury Road led to major back-ups beginning around 3 p.m. Thursday.
Drivers traveling on Highway 169 northbound are encouraged to take another route, according to a Facebook post from the Shakopee Police Department.
The department posted at 3:20 p.m. that Highway 169 is closed between county roads 83 and 21 while it responds to an incident. Southbound Highway 169 has been reduced to one lane.
One lane of Highway 169 northbound opened up again shortly before 4 p.m., according to a tweet from the Shakopee police.
Local police are assisting the Minnesota State Patrol and "expect to be on the scene for awhile," the post said. One alternative route for drivers is Highway 101, the post said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Updated at 5:45 p.m. Thursday.