Through Tuesday, Aug. 11, Scott County voters can cast their votes for Primary Election Day. It’s a mid-summer statewide vote that narrows down who will be on the November general election ballot.
Candidate filing ended in June for these state and county positions. (Filing for school board members and city council members runs through Aug. 11).
Residents can vote at polling locations from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., or register for an absentee ballot on the county's website. People can also vote early in-person at the Scott County Government Center prior to election day.
State and county positions up for election on the primary ballot in August will be as follows.
House and Senate candidates
House District 55A:
- Bob Loonan-R
- Erik Mortensen-R
- Brad Tabke-DFL
- Ryan Martin-Legal Marijuana Now
Senate District 55:
- Sara Odowa-DFL
- Eric Pratt-R
Polling locations
Polling locations depend on what precinct you live in, which can be found online at the Secretary of State's website at www.sos.state.mn.us. Here are Shakopee's polling places:
Precinct 1: Shakopee West Junior High School, 200 10th Ave. E.
Precinct 2: Pearson Early Childhood Center, 917 Dakota St. S.
Precinct 3: Fire Station No. 1, 2700 Vierling Drive E.
Precinct 4: Red Oak Elementary School, 7700 Old Carriage Court
Precinct 5: Youth Building at Lions Park, 1099 Adams St.
Precinct 6: Community Center, 1255 Fuller St.
Precinct 7: First Presbyterian Church, 909 Marschall Road S.
Precinct 8: Shakopee Police Station, 475 Gorman St.
Precinct 9: Faith Lutheran Church, 150 130th St. W.
Precinct 10: Shakopee Area Catholic Education Center, 2700 17th Ave. E.
Precinct 11: Cross of Peace Lutheran Church, 1506 Wood Duck Trail
Precinct 12A: Eagle Creek Elementary School, 6855 Woodward Ave.
Precinct 12B: Eagle Creek Elementary School, 6855 Woodward Ave.
Precinct 13: Cross of Peace Lutheran Church, 1506 Wood Duck Trail