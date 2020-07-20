Two Shakopee establishments and one in Savage were sent warning letters from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety for violating adherence to COVID-19 safety standards, according to a recent press release from the state department.
The letters, sent to Pablo’s Mexican Restaurant and Arnie’s Friendly Folks Club, both in Shakopee, and Neisen's Sports Bar in Savage, came July 20 after investigators within the DPS surveilled more than 900 bars and restaurants, searching for violations of mask requirements, adherence to social distancing and establishments serving at more than 50% capacity. The three area flagged establishments were among 10 warning letters sent across the state.
The majority of the violations included employees failing to wear masks, the press release said, although the specific violations for each establishment were not included in the memo.
Investigators found many restaurants also waited on customers violating the state’s seating guideline requirements, which state that restaurant seating is limited to four people, or six people if the group is immediate family. Many customers have been moving tables or seats together to allow for larger groups in one area, the release said.
“By educating establishments and the public, our hope is that it leads to better compliance,” DPS Assistant Commissioner Booker Hodges said in a statement. “We can all do our part to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and keep our businesses open by wearing a mask, social distancing and adhering to establishment seating limits.”