Mother’s Day is this weekend, and there are few places more beautiful to take your family matriarchs or matriarch-figures than the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum — especially during tulip season.
This weekend, the arboretum boasts 39,000 tulips that will be close to full bloom.
There are 400 reservations available per half hour this weekend, which Arboretum spokesperson Susie Hopper said is similar to the number of people who came through on a busy weekend before COVID-19. The Arb also no longer has one-way paths due to COVID restrictions.
“You can walk anywhere you want now,” Hopper said. “One of the fun things about being out in the garden as a family is if you want to bring mom or your grandma, all of the gardens are accessible, so it’s an easy walk.”
This weekend will still look slightly different than Mother’s Days in the past at the Arboretum. Pre-COVID, the venue would host a large indoor Mother’s Day brunch. That’s not happening this year.
“Indoor food regulations make that not the right time to do (a Mother’s Day brunch) quite yet,” Hopper said.
Hopper recommends families arriving for Mother’s Day weekend first drive the three miles through the Arboretum, keeping their eyes peeled for the spring blooms such as crab apple trees, magnolias, plums, serviceberry trees and more.
The arboretum is also holding its annual auxiliary plant sale this weekend, and reservations are still available for Sunday.
The plant sale includes “some of the most interesting, unusual plants grown for us by different farms and vendors, and they are incredibly healthy,” Hopper said. That includes 70 different kinds of tomatoes, and plants ranging from shrubs to trees to herbs to dahlias. There are also flower baskets for sale, which make for a perfect Mother’s Day gift.
Reservations for the plant sale are separate from Arboretum reservations, since it will take place at Farm at the Arb. Reservations and more information can be found at https://arb.umn.edu/auxiliary and https://arb.umn.edu/order-tickets.
Hopper said the Arboretum’s busiest times are between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., so if guests want to avoid crowds they should avoid coming at that time. The arboretum will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. this weekend.