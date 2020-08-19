Despite a global pandemic, the proposal for a privately-funded minor league baseball stadium that would be built adjacent to Canterbury Park in Shakopee is still alive.
In October 2019, Rep. Brad Tabke, D-Shakopee, revealed plans for the stadium, which would house a team called the Metro Millers, to a room full of residents eager to learn more about the proposal as they munched on nachos and giant pretzels. Tabke became a media relations consultant for the team about three years ago through his consulting company, Grepoli Inc. and is partial owner of the Metro Millers.
The proposed stadium would house 1,140 luxury club seats, 3,092 priority club seats, 1,880 grand stand seats and 1,000 spots for viewers to watch in the grass. It would also house soccer, lacrosse, BMX racing, concerts, hockey games and other events. The structure would be built with the possibility of adding a dome roof, but the plans do not currently include a dome structure.
The Metro Millers’ namesake — the Minneapolis Millers — used to be a minor league baseball team akin to the St. Paul Saints.
CEO of the Metro Millers Steve Becher said the stadium is poised to break ground next year and will be ready for the 2022 baseball season, despite a failed plan to raise its first investments through a crowdfunding site called MnVest and additional challenges that have emerged due to COVID-19.
Private funding
The Metro Millers have received $7,000 in MnVest investments and pledges since last fall. The goal, according to the MnVest site, was to raise between $600,000 and $1.5 million by Oct. 31, 2020.
“With the baseball season shut down and now, without any fans, you just aren’t getting any interest,” Becher said. So the Metro Millers will go with plan B.
Instead of soliciting funding through a public crowdfunding site called MnVest — which essentially allows Minnesota residents to buy stock in private businesses — the stadium will seek about $800,000 in private funding through corporate sponsors and naming rights. Becher said he hopes those deals will be sealed by the end of the summer.
From there, the Metro Millers will need to acquire about $35 million in bonds, Becher said. Terry DeRoche, an independent early business and real estate developer, is working on nailing down those deals.
“We are looking at a number of different sources,” Becher said of the financing options. “One of them is a group that raises industrial bonds in California... Depending on which way we go, some of those groups (DeRoche) is working with are in Asia, some are in Europe, and because of the coronavirus, it’s really slowed things down there.”
Not the first swing
In 2008, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported a group of investors shared plans for a proposed $27 million, 7,300-seat stadium with the Burnsville City Council.
Those plans eventually fell through after questions were raised about the financial responsibility of the two owners and developers, DeRoche and Tony Pettit, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Pettit is no longer involved with the project.
DeRoche is working with the stadium as an independent contractor who is no longer employed by the Metro Millers or on the board of directors, Becher said.
“We’ve got a different group pushing this, and we may talk or consult with them, but they aren’t active employees or on the board,” Becher said.
Tabke, citing he hasn’t been involved with planning for the stadium for months, declined to comment on the stadium’s progress or DeRoche’s financial record. DeRoche did not respond to a request from the Valley News for comment.
Becher started Snack Pack, the popular snack distributor, which was later sold. For the last 10 years, he’s done consulting work for startups and small businesses. Becher said there’s something exciting about the Metro Millers project.
“I was really excited about the location. It’s like a retailer getting into the Mall of America and not having to pay much rent.”