Shakopee police have released more details following a reported homicide in the city, including the name of the victim and the suspect.
At 2:31 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28, the Shakopee Police Department responded to a stabbing at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Spencer Street, according to a news release from the department. The intersection is just blocks away from the Scott County Government Center.
Upon arrival to the scene, officers found 55-year-old America Mafalda Thayer, of Shakopee, on the sidewalk with stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.
Police apprehended Alexis Saborit, 42, also of Shakopee on suspicion of second-degree murder, the release said. He is being held in the Scott County Jail pending charges.
Investigators believe the suspect knew the victim and that it wasn't a random act. The death is under investigation and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension processed the scene, the release said.
Anyone with information concerning the alleged crime can contact the Shakopee Police Department at 952-233-9400, the release said.
No further information was released, but social media chatter from local residents detail a grisly scene.
Calls to the police department seeking more information were not immediately returned.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.