District 55A Rep. Brad Tabke, D-Shakopee, and his family, along with other local families, took a behind-the-scenes tour of the Minnesota Capitol Sept. 7 with the Minnesota Historical Society. The group was able to see St. Paul from the Capitol’s rooftop and spoke with Rep. Dave Pinto, D-St. Paul, about the work the Legislature is doing on early childhood in Minnesota.
“The kids had a lot of great questions and hopefully learned a lot about the Minnesota Capitol and how we all work together for Shakopee and the state,” Tabke said. “It is wonderful to help connect Shakopee residents more closely with what is happening in St Paul in a fun, non-partisan, educational manner.”
House District 55A residents and businesses can join Tabke for a final 2019 capitol tour on Friday, Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. by signing up at bit.ly/2kHqiLS.