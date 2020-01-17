Minnesota’s 2018 "Teacher of the Year" staged a silent protest during the Jan. 13 game NCAA football championship game held in New Orleans.
Kelly Holstine, who taught at Shakopee's Tokata Learning Center, an alternative high school when she was nominated for the statewide award, knelt during the singing of the national anthem at the game, where, where she and other state teachers of the year were being honored.
Holstine said on Twitter she knelt to “stand up for marginalized and oppressed people.”
Honored as State Teachers of the Year at NCAA Champ FB Game. Given platform to stand up for marginalized and oppressed people. Like many before, I respectfully kneeled during Nat’l Anthem because, “No one is free until we are all free” (MLK). #imwithkap #blacklivesmatter #LGBTQ pic.twitter.com/DimP3pBtBn— Kelly D. Holstine (she/her) (@kellydholstine) January 14, 2020
The silent protest of kneeling during the national anthem dates back to 2016 when Colin Kaepernick, a backup quarterback for the San Francissco 49ers, knelt during the singing of the anthem to protest police shootings of unarmed black men.
Holstine, who made a trip to Washington in April 2019, boycotted a White House ceremony honoring the nation’s top teachers to protest the president’s policies and rhetoric, which she said harmed her students.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were at the Jan. 13 game between Clemson University and Louisiana State University.
Holstine was selected out of 167 candidates by an independent committee of education, business and government leaders to receive the teacher of the year award in 2018. Candidates included public and private school teachers between pre-kindergarten and grade 12 and adult basic education teachers.
She once described Tokata Learning Center as a place for students of varying abilities and temperaments who sometimes arrived angry, sad, hurt or scared but said they revealed their “authentic, vulnerable, brilliant, beautiful selves” when they felt safe and valued.
Holstine said in 2018 that the diverse group of students at Tokata — many of whom are related to undocumented immigrants or are Somali refugees — face discrimination daily and the Trump administration’s immigration policies and rhetoric impacts and hurts them.
In 2019 Holstine left her job as a Shakopee teacher to become director of educational equity at OutFront Minnesota, a LGBTQ advocacy group.