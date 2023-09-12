Valleyfair’s annual Halloween event, “Tricks and Treats,” returns to the amusement park next weekend.
Tricks and Treats will take place on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. from Sept. 23-Oct. 29 and is included in general park admission. The park's Halloween-themed activities will be split up into two paths: the Lands of Treats and the Lands of Tricks.
The Lands of Treats includes the locations of Sweet Tooth Acres and Everfall, which features more of a fall feel consisting of crafts, candy, and pumpkin-spiced options. The Land of Tricks consists of Ickyville and Spooky Spires, featuring a gothic-classical speakeasy, a monster party, and the all-new Ghoulish Glowfest and Skelebration DJ party.
“We are excited to welcome back families to Tricks and Treats this year after immense success last year,” Valleyfair General Manager Raul Rehnborg stated in a company press release.