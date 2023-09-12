Valley Fair Tricks and Treats

Sweet Tooth Acres at Valleyfair's "Tricks and Treats" Halloween event. 

 Courtesy photo/Glen Stubbe Photography

Valleyfair’s annual Halloween event, “Tricks and Treats,” returns to the amusement park next weekend.

Tricks and Treats will take place on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. from Sept. 23-Oct. 29 and is included in general park admission. The park's Halloween-themed activities will be split up into two paths: the Lands of Treats and the Lands of Tricks.

Tags

Events