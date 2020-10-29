The number of new COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations in Minnesota surged to all-time highs this week, state health officials report.
In Scott County, 344 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported between Oct. 22 and Oct. 29, according to The Minnesota Department of Health.
Statewide, Minnesota reported a record number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday with 2,872 new cases.
Two new COVID-19 related deaths in Scott County were also reported Oct. 29, one of which occurred among a resident in their late 60s and one in their early 90s, according to the state health department.
The state's weekly report last published Oct. 22 showed a 6.1% case positivity rate in Scott County.
For now, local schools are continuing to offer some in-person learning under a hybrid model.
In August, the state offered the following recommendations for the reopening of schools based on the new virus cases per 10,000 people in the county:
- 0 to 9 new cases per 10,000: In-person learning for all students.
- 10 to 19 new cases per 10,000: In-person learning for elementary, hybrid for secondary.
- 20 to 29 new cases per 10,000: Hybrid learning for all students.
- 20 to 39 new cases per 10,000: Hybrid learning for elementary, distance for secondary.
- 40 to 49 new cases per 10,000: Distance learning for all age levels.
For the week of Oct. 11-17, the state reported Scott County’s new COVID-19 case rates in the 15 to 25 range, up from 10 to 15 cases the week prior.
Shakopee Schools Superintendent Mike Redmond said at the state of the district address in September that many factors are taken into consideration on top of the county case rate model, including the positivity rate of cases across the state, internal data and systems and local trends within the numbers.
Redmond said for the district to move from hybrid learning to full-time in-person for elementary students, the trends would need to show consistent evidence of 15 or fewer positive COVID-19 cases per 10,000 residents in Scott County.