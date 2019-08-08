The parish of Saints Joachim & Anne in Shakopee will combine its Julifest and Marystown festivals into one event Aug. 16-18. The festival will include a 5K and .5K, an outdoor polka mass, a bean bag tournament, a live quilt auction, several raffles, kids games, live bands and more.
In the past, festival publicity committee member Carol Diethelm said the two festivals, which were usually about three weeks apart, would draw more than a thousand people combined.
“This year, since it’s bigger than ever, we expect many more,” Diethelm said.
This year, three live bands will play Saturday night. There will be donuts and coffee after Saturday’s 5K and .5K, and there will be Latino food offered such as quesadillas, tacos, a sweet drink called raspadas and elotes, or corn on the cob. Diethelm said there will also be a snack shack with french fries and burgers.
Children can buy tickets for the kids’ games, which will include a fish pond and a prize tree.
“We have really great prizes,” Diethelm said. “Our parishioners look all year for sales to buy kids’ prizes.”