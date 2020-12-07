COVID-19 has brought a halt to most community events. But here are some safe activities put on by the Shakopee Parks and Recreation Department for you and your family to plan for this holiday season:
Parking Lot Bingo, Dec. 12
Play Bingo from the comfort and safety of your own vehicle in the Community Center parking lot. Games begin at 1 p.m. There may be an appearance by Santa. This free event requires registration. Register now at ShakopeeMN.gov/registration.
Virtual Trivia Nights, Dec. 17 and Dec. 30
Put your thinking caps on, it's time to play trivia! Shakopee Parks and Recreation will offer two trivia nights: Family Trivia Night on Dec. 17 and Wacky Wednesday Trivia Night for adults 21 years and older on Dec. 30. Sign up at ShakopeeMN.gov/registration.
Virtual fitness classes continue
Exercise at home with a Shakopee certified fitness instructor. Find the class and time that fits your needs. To register for classes, visit ShakopeeMN.gov/communitycenter and select the Fitness Class Reservations button.
Craft Kit pick-up Dec. 3 and Dec. 10
Running out of crafting ideas? We've got your back! Pick up a craft kit at the Community Center on Dec. 3 or Dec. 10 from 5-7 p.m. These bags are $10 each and contain step-by-step instructions and supplies for some cool crafts. You just need to supply coloring utensils, scissors, tape and your imagination! Craft kits are first come, first served. Please pay with cash or check.
Hidden Losses of COVID-19 and the Holidays
Holidays can be challenging for many, but COVID-19 has made it even more difficult for many. Grief Counselor Brittany Squillace will help participants gain skills in coping with grief and loss during the 2020 holidays. This virtual event will be hosted from 7-8:15 p.m. Dec. 15. Register at ShakopeeMN.gov/registration.