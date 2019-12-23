Inside a Shakopee home, boxes are stacked on top of boxes and about a dozen people shuffle past each other with tape stuck to their fingers, wrapping paper at their hips and coffees in hand. Men grunt as they hoist three, four, five boxes up the stairs into the garage, the gifts stacked so high you can't see their faces.
They are Shakopee's Christmas elves, and this particular day — Dec. 20 — marks their busiest day of the year.
"I know," the owner of the house and founder of the organization, said. "I look like a hoarder, but I'm not."
She prefers to remain anonymous, so with the spirit of the occasion, we'll call her the Shakopee Santa.
Her house is stacked with boxes fit for a hoarder and she still needed to figure out a few more details after taking on a family's list of Christmas gifts last-minute. And she doesn't care about any of it — the mess, the chaos, the fact that her elves joke that she's bossy.
Today's work day.
When she stepped outside to speak on the phone, presumably with her elves, she spoke calmly, but with command.
"The mom needs a size large snow pants," she said. "I'll pay you back when you get here. Easy peasy."
The Shakopee Santa is far more commanding than you'd expect, and that's necessary when running a large operation out of a small home. Wrapping 600 presents in one day doesn't happen on its own. Instead of wearing a fluffy hat and red velvet, she's garbed with sweat pants and a pair of glasses.
"Well, just take an extra-long lunch, then," Santa said on the phone. "They won't know the difference."
She also calls people "pumpkin" and offers them an endless array of Christmas cookies stacked in her kitchen.
The 600 presents, each wrapped, will be delivered to 11 local families in need starting Dec. 21.
The organization, called Smiles for Christmas, is a little-known charity in Shakopee, but it’s existed for 21 years. Local residents might have heard of it if they’ve attended meat raffles at the Pullman Club in downtown Shakopee or the bar’s annual beer bust, where the money raised goes to the nonprofit. The Shakopee Lions Club typically donates a couple thousand dollars each year to the group. Other than that, Smiles for Christmas flies under the radar: no website, email or official phone number.
And that’s on purpose.
The Santa of the organization communicates with two volunteers who speak with social workers at each of Shakopee’s schools to get a list of students whose families are in need. Those volunteers then reach out to the families to tell Santa what materials are needed without giving away any names.
The money raised for Smiles for Christmas goes toward buying necessities and a few gifts for each family member: socks, underwear, snow pants, boots, a winter coat, mittens, a hat, shampoo, laundry detergent, curling irons, deodorant — the list goes on.
“We’re not spoiling these kids with 20 presents they don’t need,” the Secret Santa said. “I mean, these kids are needy. We’re talking very basic gifts.”
Secret Santa, along with at least 10 other volunteers who hide behind the wall of anonymity, have never seen the names of the families and children they help. Even thank you cards are redacted by volunteers or social workers who were asked to keep the names of the families hidden.
“I don’t want to know names,” Santa said. And she doesn’t want them to know her name.
Families who have benefited from Smiles for Christmas may never know who the secret Santa is behind the mission — they only know they’re thankful. Letters upon letters were stacked up in a box in the founder’s kitchen from anonymous families who thanked her for the generosity.
“It has been a long time since we have been able to smile but the day you wonderful people came to our home and surprised us with all these gifts, we could not believe our eyes,” one letter said. “Now we don’t have to use the food shelf for a while and we can put more than five dollars of gas in the car. It’s the little things that mean so much to us.”
Smiles for Christmas volunteers shop at Kohl’s year-round to get the best deals on clothing. It has helped 502 children and their families over the past 21 years.
Anyone interested in receiving help from or donating to Smiles for Christmas can call or text 612-207-6136.