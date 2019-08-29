Christine Langhorst knows where all the gopher holes sit on the city-owned property behind her town home near Lions Park, because she walks past them — and sometimes steps into them — during the three-day feat to push-mow the area.
She takes on the terrain along Vierling Drive like it’s an allowance deal she made with her parents so she has extra money for ice cream. Except she’s not getting paid and she’s 77 years old.
She’s got the routine down to a science. If it’s nice outside — not too hot or too windy, with no signs of rain, she dons a sweat band and visor, puts gasoline and a bucket of ice water into a wheelbarrow and walks across the street to the property. She’ll mow for a few hours — just enough to finish about a third of the lawn — and then she’ll come out the next day or week and do it again. It takes her about 10 hours to finish mowing the area. And by the time she’s finished with one strip, the next piece will be due for a manicure.
She just recently bought a self-propelled push mower, but she said she’d never resort to a rider. That would be cheating.
Langhorst moved to Shakopee in 2000, and started mowing the area behind her house shortly after moving. Since she lives in a town home, she said, she “doesn’t get to mow her own yard.” Langhorst’s husband, who suffers from Parkinson’s disease and dementia, lives in a care facility down the road.
“He’s starting to get a little grumpy, because he’s not remembering things,” she said, motioning to the expanse of grass. “So this is kind of my outlet.”
Langhorst said she doesn’t know how many acres the property is. But it’s at least two blocks long, and she cuts the entire strip, save the steep hill near the pond, where she avoids.
“I have to be careful around there,” she said, motioning to the wet grass on the hill.
Langhorst said the property was only being cut twice a year by the city when she first moved, and because she liked taking her dogs there, she decided to cut it herself. Public works employees have driven past her while she’s been mowing, and now, she and the city have reached a sort of unspoken agreement: she’ll take care of the mowing, so long as public works takes care of the slippery area near the pond, where it’s too dangerous for Langhorst and her push mower.
Langhorst said mowing the property is a built-in workout that has kept her 77-year-old figure in shape and her skin sun-kissed. When people drive by, they recognize Langhorst and honk or wave. And she said she knows more names of dogs trotting by on walks with their owners than she does people. When her furry friends pass by, she always stops her mower to say hello.
“If the city came around and told me they were going to take this over, I’d say ‘no, thank you,’” Langhorst said, laughing. “Not until I’m unable to cut it myself.” When she’s finished, Langhorst always turns to admire the straight lines and the smell of her freshly-cut grass.
“It makes me feel like I’ve accomplished something,” she said.
Shakopee Public Works Director Steve Lillehaug said he was unaware of Langhorst’s volunteer work, but was surprised when he heard it took her 10 hours to mow the area behind her house.
“Yeah, that will keep her in shape,” he said, laughing. “Volunteer work is awesome. If this is happening on city property, that’s pretty awesome.”
The public works department operates with nine full-time-equivalent employees, plus 13 seasonal employees. According to national standards and recommendations, Shakopee should be operating under 27 full-time public works employees.
“We’re way below national standards,” Lillehaug said. “We have some pretty great staff... They are pretty streamlined, and there isn’t a whole lot of fluff.” He also added the city fills in summer work with its seasonal employees.
“But we’re growing, and we can’t do that forever,” Lillehaug said.
Despite Shakopee’s shortage of public works employees, one thing’s for sure: The landscaping along Vierling Drive near the Boulder Creek neighborhood will remain pristine if Langhorst has anything to do with it.