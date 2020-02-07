A Shakopee Area Catholic School eighth-grader, Taylor Wright, will soon have a chance to get her pieces on display at one of the world's largest art stages. Wright recently won four awards from the Minnesota Scholastic Art Awards, and two of her pieces won “gold key” awards, meaning they will automatically advance for national adjudication at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art this spring for a chance to receive a national medal.
Wright said she’s been drawing and painting seriously for three years. The two portraits that received the “gold key” recognition, entitled "Yellow" and "Citizen,” were inspired by what she called a “mini identity crisis” she recently went through.
“I wanted to show how Asians in America might feel… just wanting to change who you are to fit in better,” Wright said.
Wright’s pieces will be on display at the Regis West Gallery at the Regis Center for Art until Feb. 22, when they will be sent to New York for national adjudication.