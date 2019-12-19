Mary Lynn Dernbach woke up on Nov. 16 ready to make her coffee. It was a Saturday, and normally, she’d have already been up by then, coffee mug in hand by 6:30 a.m. before the sun came up. But for some reason, on this particular morning, she decided to steal a few more moments in bed. Her husband of 10 years, Eric Dernbach, was breathing erratically beside her. Must be a bad dream, Mary Lynn thought.
That’s when the Dernbachs’ 1 1/2-year-old German Shepherd named Lucy army-crawled up to Eric’s neck. The family had been trying to train Lucy to army-crawl for months, and she’d never do it. That’s when Mary Lynn realized: Lucy was trying to communicate that something was wrong.
And something certainly was wrong. Eric was undergoing heart failure.
Mary Lynn called 911 and began CPR.
“It was a team effort,” Mary Lynn said. “We both had that inclination something was wrong, but Lucy validated it for me.”
Mary Lynn had never performed CPR before, and when she got on the phone, the dispatcher talked her through how to keep her husband alive until first responders could get there.
“To me, it was an absolute divine intervention,” she said. “A power from God came over me.”
At the Dernbach’s home in Shakopee Dec. 18, Lucy would not sit still. She barked and begged to play fetch and rang her bell (it’s supposed to mean she has to go potty, but she always rings it when she wants to go outside). She licked Eric and Mary Lynn and her tail didn’t stop wagging.
But that morning, when first responders rang the doorbell and walked into the home, Lucy didn’t even bark. Mary Lynn said she paced the room back and forth, tail between her legs. She knew what was happening.
Early on in their marriage, Eric and Mary Lynn brought their 5-year-old German Shepherd named Bentley to the vet because he looked ill. The vet told them the dog had a massive growth on his spleen, and that he needed to be put to sleep that day.
“It was awful,” Mary Lynn said. “It’s sad enough to put a dog down when they’re old. But when they’re that young? And it wasn’t planned? That was so sad.”
Three years after Bentley died, Mary Lynn’s friend posted on Facebook that she had purchased a male German Shepherd from a breeder in Indiana. Mary Lynn asked if the breeder had any puppies left, and they did — one. It was Lucy.
So Eric and Mary Lynn drove 10 hours straight through to Indiana, and when they got there, the breeder slashed the price of the puppy in half after seeing how desperate they were to have Lucy.
“Things were meant to be,” Mary Lynn said. “There was a reason she was meant for us.”
Perhaps that reason was to keep Eric alive. He shouldn’t be here, experts would say. His heart was failing and the chances of survival for that kind of incident is less than 12%. But Lucy was in the room, and she wouldn’t have it.
On Dec. 16, Lucy was recognized by the Shakopee fire and police departments for helping save a life. Officers and firefighters offered her pets and treats, according to the police department’s Facebook post.
After the post, a flurry of media outlets shared the story, including Fox9, KSTP and even People Magazine.
“That was the scariest experience I’ve ever had in my life,” Mary Lynn said. Thankfully, Lucy was there to help.
Now, instead of sleeping on the bed with Eric and Mary Lynn, Lucy curls up underneath the bed. They think it’s because she doesn’t want to disturb Eric in his sleep.