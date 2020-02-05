Actor and comedian Michael Quezada, who played DEA Agent Steven Gomez on the AMC television show Breaking Bad, will be traveling to Turtle’s Bar in Shakopee Feb. 13, along with Twin Cities comedians Joe Minjares and Joe Tanner, for a Valentine’s Day comedy show that will also offer vow renewals or a wedding ceremony, should anyone from the audience be interested.
The comedy show at Turtle’s will also feature Joe Minjares, who was the owner of Pepito’s Restaurant in Minneapolis and has been a regular at the Comedy Store and Improv in Los Angeles, and Joe Tanner, a mail-carrier-turned-comedian who is also an ordained minister. After the show, Tanner will officiate vow renewals or wedding ceremonies, with Minjares and Quezada — along with anyone else in the crowd — as witnesses.
Quezada, who lives with his family in New Mexico, said he has never been to Minnesota. He said since he played a fairly serious character in Breaking Bad, he wanted to show his fans that he has a funny side, too.
“I don’t want people to take me too seriously,” Quezada said.
Tickets to the show are between $20 and $25 and can be purchased at brownpapertickets.com. The show will start at 7:30 p.m.
Couples wishing to be legally married should provide a valid marriage license that will be witnessed by the comedians.