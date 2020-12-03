Plans for two new local housing developments are in the works and will be discussed at the Shakopee Planning Commission meeting Dec. 3.
A preliminary plat is being proposed for property just north of Astoria Drive and west of Attenborough Street, which will add 126 single-family homes to the Windermere neighborhood.
Developer D.R. Horton is applying to rezone the 53-acre single-family residential area, which is part of Windermere South Fourth Addition. The existing land is zoned for a 60-foot minimum lot width requirement, but 75 of the proposed lots in D.R. Horton’s application would be 55 feet wide and 51 lots would be 65 feet wide.
According to the memo prepared by city staff, D.R. Horton would like to deliver more affordable single-family homes on the smaller lots, with new construction homes priced below $400,000.
Summerland Place
In addition, a public hearing is set for Dec. 3 to discuss a preliminary plat and PUD for 611 new residential units to be constructed in what would be called Summerland Place, a mixed-use development that would be located just west of the Killarney Hills neighborhood, south of U.S. Highway 169 and north of 17th Avenue.
A conceptual plan has been prepared for the development, which will include 71 villa homes, 126 single-family homes, 114 townhome units and 300 apartment units. Summergate Companies, LLC, is the developer proposing to develop the 115 acres of agricultural land.
The preliminary plat and PUD has been revised since it was last reviewed by the Shakopee City Council in May, based on comments received from neighbors, city and county staff, according to the planning commission memo.
City staff recommends planning commission approval of the preliminary plans. Once approved by the planning commission, the project will need to be approved by city council.