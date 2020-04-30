Two Watertown men were charged in Scott County District Court for theft and possession of burglary tools after they allegedly stole catalytic converters, which help control exhaust emission in cars, from Cargo Van-Go in Shakopee.
The rental van company off Highway 101 in Shakopee has had 13 catalytic converters stolen from its vehicles since November 2019.
According to a criminal complaint, at 11:52 p.m. April 10, motion was detected on a security camera outside of the van rental company. A Shakopee police officer saw Jerrold Preston Nagel, 28, and James Phillip Rainerson, 32, crawling on the ground and looking under vehicles.
Officers moved around the perimeter of the area, according to the complaint, until the cutting of metal could be heard. Officers then arrested Rainerson and Nagel, and found them with seven catalytic converters along with burglary tools to remove them from vehicles, the complaint said.
A rash of catalytic converter thefts has run its course through the southwest metro this year. Since November 2019, Shakopee has seen 14 catalytic converter theft incidents.
The metal components can fetch a decent recycling value, one area police chief said, and the cost to vehicle owners to replace the device can hover in the thousands of dollars.
There have been at least three incidents of catalytic converter thefts since November 2019 in Prior Lake, all in the north side of the city. The first reported theft was from a town home in the Wilds Golf Course where a resident called on Nov. 5, 2019 to report they returned from vacation to find their car missing a converter valued at $500.
The second and third thefts happened months apart at McKenna Crossing in Prior Lake, where thieves made off with two catalytic converters from an employee’s vehicle and the converter for the senior living facility’s resident bus.
A McKenna Crossing employee called the police department on Nov. 26 to report that his catalytic converters, valued at $844 were stolen while he was at work in the facility.
On Jan. 2, McKenna Crossing bus driver Kurt Peterson called the police department and reported that the facility’s bus had also been the victim of a converter theft.
“It’s something that doesn’t take a whole lot of sophistication,” Prior Lake Police Cmdr. Brad Cragoe said. “It’s an opportunity crime.”
Cragoe said residents should park their cars in a garage if they are able and leave a house light on their vehicle if they do have to leave it parked outside overnight. He said if residents see anyone suspicious around their cars they can always call police to come check things out.
The Jordan community hasn’t been spared from the crime spree either.
Two catalytic converters were reported stolen from vehicles at Wolf Motors in Jordan on Nov. 27. Both converters were cut off of vehicles in the lot. A light bar was also stolen from a snow plow, according to the theft report.