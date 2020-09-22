Tyler Kistner, a Republican running for Minnesota’s Second U.S. Congressional District against incumbent Angie Craig, a Democrat, ran 100 miles in 10 days this month through the district he’d represent if elected.
At the end of Kistner’s run through Shakopee Sept. 18 at Huber Park, other candidates showed up to vye for the public’s support in the upcoming election, including District 55 Senator Eric Pratt R-Prior Lake, District 55A Rep. candidate Erik Mortensen, Shakopee City Council member Matt Lehman and City Council candidate James Dulaney.
Kistner stopped frequently during his runs through each community, as he talked with business owners and residents along the way. Those conversations brought forth two common themes, he said: restarting the economy and the George Floyd protests in Minneapolis.
“Small businesses need the economy to get back. You can’t care about other issues when your business is struggling,” Kistner said. “The second issue is safety and security. (Residents) want to know my thoughts on the riots.”
On Sept. 18, the day Kistner ran through Shakopee, President Donald Trump endorsed Kistner on Twitter.
"Tyler Kistner (@KistnerCongress) will be an incredible Congressman for Minnesota. A Marine Special Forces Veteran, he is Strong on National Security, the Economy, Law Enforcement & our America First agenda. Tyler has my Complete & Total Endorsement! #MN02," Trump tweeted.
“I am honored to have the support of President Trump. Working together, we will restore our way of life, bring safety and security to our communities, continue to rebuild the greatest economy in history, and renew the American dream. This is the latest evidence that Minnesota's 2nd District is a top pickup for Republicans across the country to take back the House," Kistner said in a statement.