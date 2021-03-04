The 2020 and 2021 school years looked far different in Shakopee than they ever have — from class sizes; to mask-wearing; to shifts in learning models.
But with more vaccinations in sight and a hope that things may return to “normal” by next school year, the Shakopee School District is grappling with a new reality: next year will bring forth more difficult changes.
At the end of this school year, dozens of teachers and district staff will pack up their desks, take artwork down from their classroom walls and leave their positions for good. Class sizes will increase; extracurricular activities, such as middle school sports will be cut; and there will be fewer school counselors, paraprofessionals, custodial staff, instructional coaches and English learner teachers.
In November, 54% of voters cast ballots against a proposed $9 million operating levy. So the school board implemented nearly $7 million in cuts to correct the district’s deficit.
But even with the implementation of those budget cuts, the district’s financial outlook appears grim. The district is projected to face a $400,000 deficit for the 2022-23 school year, which is projected to snowball into a $7.8 million deficit for the 2024-25 school year.
The bottom line, the school board and district administration said, is the recent cuts are only a temporary fix to the district’s mounting budget problem, which has already created a class size conundrum and other difficult decisions for board members.
“Class sizes are what they are, but they are unacceptable,” Shakopee School Board Chair Kristi Peterson said at a Feb. 22 board meeting. “There isn’t another way to put it.”
Class sizes to swell
At the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, there will be 42 fewer classroom teaching positions across the district.
And fewer teachers means larger class sizes.
The staffing targets from the 2021-22 school year project the average high school class size will increase from 31 to 36 students. For middle school, class sizes are projected to increase from 31 to 34.1 students. And elementary class sizes will grow, on average, between two and three students.
The larger class sizes especially have an impact on secondary students, who will likely see even larger class sizes for their general education classes and fewer options for elective courses.
“You have to make decisions on whether you’re going to run a class when only 22 or 24 kids register for it,” said Assistant Superintendent Dave Orlowsky. “So it’s harder to offer some of the classes you might have been able to run before … We don’t get kids to register in blocks of 30 or 33. They register in blocks of 42 and 22, and then you wind up with a difficult decision.”
At the Feb. 22 meeting, Shakopee parent Jeremy Duehr implored the school board to look into why the levy failed, adding every student will be directly impacted by the cuts.
“And I hope you have the courage to bring this levy forward again this coming election,” Duehr said. “To let all these cuts go through, and letting them compound and complicate, is just not sustainable for the kids.”
Following the November 2020 election, Peterson told the Valley News that proposing another operating levy referendum to voters “will be a discussion point” moving forward. But she said the first thing the board would need to focus on is why it failed in the first place.
“It’s really concerning … and I know with the budget cuts that we didn’t have a choice,” Peterson said, at the recent school board meeting. “This is what the community told us. And I think the community will realize the impacts.”
When asked whether continuing to run Shakopee Online, implemented this year as an alternative learning option for students due to the pandemic, would help keep in-person class sizes down, Shakopee Superintendent Mike Redmond said “it’s not as easy as flipping a switch and just doing it.”
“If you’re going to run an online course, you need to have enough students to make it viable,” Redmond said. “Because if they’re running smaller, somewhere else in the system needs to run much larger.”
Redmond said administration is looking into whether supplemental online learning might be an option in the future, to give students more opportunities to take elective classes they otherwise might not be able to enroll in due to scheduling conflicts.
“But that’s challenging to do in good economic times,” Redmond said. “And these aren’t good economic times.”
Structural imbalance
District Finance Director Bill Menozzi said the district’s current budget issues boil down to three shortfalls: state aid funding that doesn’t keep up with inflation; declining enrollment; and the absence of an operating levy referendum.
State aid funding is projected to increase by a nominal .5% for the 2021-22 school year, according to the district’s estimates, which is an increase of $33 per pupil.
Because the district relies so heavily on state aid funding, which is based on the number of students enrolled in the district, declining enrollment plays a major factor in the district’s grim outyear projections. This year’s kindergarten class, for example, was projected to reach 529 students, but the actual number of kindergarten students as of Feb. 1 was 475 students, which the district says could be due to parents who chose to “redshirt” their little ones for a year until the pandemic subsides.
But falling short of enrollment projections means the district takes a budget hit.
“Each student generates about $10,000 in funding per year,” Orlowsky said. “So if we’re down 50 students, that’s about $500,000. If you roll that forward each year, that’s $500,000 less than you were expecting. So it compounds over time.”
The district is projecting an enrollment of 8,909 students for the 2021-22 school year. It projects 364 fewer students by the 2024-25 school year.
“(Enrollment decline) really hits from a revenue standpoint more than I think the community realizes,” Peterson said at the last board meeting.
Those factors, combined with the lack of an operating levy, mean the Shakopee school district is operating at $1,800 less per pupil than the seven-county metro average, according to most recent estimates by accounting firm BerganKDV.
What Menozzi calls a “structural imbalance” in the district’s budget will cause the district’s unassigned fund balance to drop from $1.2 million next school year to $12.3 million in the hole by the 2024-25 school year.
A healthy fund balance, according to the school district’s own policy, is considered to be at least 8% of the district’s annual budget. The district’s fund balance is projected to be at the 1% mark by the end of next year.
That means the district will inevitably need to make more cuts down the road, or find a way to bring in additional revenue.
“When we said our school district will look different; it’s going to look different,” Peterson said. “And it’s sad.”