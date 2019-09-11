Those who deal with conditions like Alzheimer's disease or dementia — and their loved ones — a may be able to find support thanks to an upcoming Memory Cafe happening in Shakopee later this month.
A Memory Cafe will be hosted in Shakopee on Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Shakopee Community Center, 1255 Fuller St. S. The cafes are held for individuals with dementia and their care partners and are designed to offer fellowship and support in a safe, comfortable setting, according to a news release from organizers.
The event is sponsored by Emerald Crest and Shakopee Parks and Recreation.
Memory cafes first became popular in Europe and then generated interest among U.S. residents, the news release said. Cafes began to spring up in urban areas like the Twin Cities about seven years ago. While a memory cafe is helpful to people with dementia, it is also meant to support caregivers as well. It is not a place to leave your loved one while you go shopping or do errands, the release said. Instead, the cafe offers a way to enjoy activities with loved one as a change from your normal routine — at no charge.
Participants will hear a talk on the importance of meaningful activities for those with dementia by Emerald Crest Memory Care Occupational Therapist Sarah Ziegler. Supervised activities for individuals with dementia will be provided during the presentation. For more information contact Carla at 952-233-9516.
An upcoming caregiver groups will be held at the Shakopee Community Center on from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 at 1255 Fuller St. S., Shakopee. For more information contact Betsy at 952-484-2703.