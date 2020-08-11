Project Evergreen will host a live, outdoor concert Aug. 29 to benefit the Shakopee VFW and Greencare for Troops, an organization that provides free lawn care services for active duty military families.
Greencare for Troops has served 10,000 military families in Minnesota since it came to the state in 2006, said Den Gardner, co-chair of Band Blitz for the Military. On the national level, the organization was recognized by former president Barack Obama in 2014 as one of the top 10 military volunteer programs.
Savage residents Christa and Drew Carpenter had only been married for a few months when Drew was deployed to Kuwait in September 2018. A member of the 34th infantry Red Bulls as part of the future operations unit, he remained overseas until June 2019.
At a family readiness night before Drew was deployed, the couple learned about GreenCare for Troops.
Christa had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, which can make lawn care tasks like shoveling the driveway difficult. While her parents lived close and friends made it clear they were more than willing to help, Christa said it often felt difficult to ask. A free, scheduled service felt like a good fit for their family.
Throughout the winter, a volunteer came to plow her driveway.
“We got a ton of big snows that year,” Christa remembers. “It was just one less thing that I had to worry about.”
Gardner said giving military families “one less thing to worry about” is exactly what Band Blitz for the Military is all about.
“It’s one small thing we can do to help,” said Gardner.
While the event has taken place in Delano for the past three years, Gardner said he was approached by Randy Sampson at Canterbury Park with the idea of bringing it to a new venue, and was excited to share the Greencare for Troops story with Shakopee.
“They’ve been very gracious as our plans had to change with COVID-19,” said Gardner.
When the pandemic hit, it looked like the event would be put on hold. Although he originally hoped for an audience of 500, once Gov. Tim Walz gave the go-ahead for groups of up to 250 to gather in a socially-distanced manner, Gardner said “let’s make this happen.”
Two “great bands” will be playing, said Gardner — and as a member and manager of New Prague-based opening act Little Chicago, he’s only a little biased.
The cover horn band will play pop/rock music hits of the 1960s and 70s, including Chicago, The Grass Roots, the Union Gap and more for the first hour and a half. The event is headlined by regional country-rock group Shane Martin Band.
Toro will also be raffling lawn care equipment throughout the event, and proceeds will benefit both GreenCare for Troops and the Shakopee VFW.
“We sometimes forget the tremendous sacrifices military families make to keep all of us safe,” said Gardner. “Events like this help us understand how to serve them.”
Limited tickets are available for $10 in advance, and $15 at the door, if available. They can be purchased at Shakopee VFW Post 4046, 1201 3rd Ave. E. or online at ProjectEvergreen.org/BandBlitzTickets.