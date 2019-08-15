Valleyfair announced it will put on its largest-ever event next year called Grand Carnivale, which will include a parade and a street party with food, drinks and music from around the world, according to an Aug. 15 press release. The event will run every day from July 25-Aug. 16 next summer.
“We are excited to produce this new immersive event on a scale that Valleyfair guests have never seen before,” Raul Rehnborg, Valleyfair’s general manager, said in the release. “Grand Carnivale will be an incredible and unique experience guests will want to share with family and friends.”
The 23-day multicultural festival will feature 150 costumed performers and seven Mardi Gras-inspired floats. Each night, the event will begin with a Spectacle of Color Parade, which will highlight cultural traditions from around the globe, followed by a Carnivale Street Party, which will include an interactive dance party and family-friendly activities. When the sun sets, the sky will illuminate with a light show.
Valleyfair employed more than 300 employees from across the globe last year, according to Matt McCormack, Valleyfair marketing and sales director.