Valleyfair is looking to hire 300 food and beverage associates for the 2021 season, and will pay them $15 per hour — an increase from $11.25 per hour in 2019.
In a normal year, Valleyfair typically hires between 300 and 400 international associates. But Valleyfair spokesperson Kelsey Megard said the park won’t be taking on international employees this year due to the pandemic, which is part of the reason the park is making an extra push to hire 300 additional associates.
“We’re just trying to get back to our normal recruiting level,” Megard said. “The job market is so tight, so that’s why we decided to try to make the pay more competitive.”
In a pandemic-free year, Megard said the park typically has between 1,300 to 1,500 employees, with the addition of international associates. This year, the park’s goal is to hire roughly 1,000 employees. The number of associates will be cut back this year because the park will be running on more limited hours.
According to a news releaes, Valleyfair offers flexible schedules and perks, such as discounts, reward programs, exclusive events and free admission to any Cedar Fair park.
The park will hold an in-person, socially distanced hiring event at 12 p.m. on May 16 at the park. Interested applicants must apply online before attending, according to the release. After interviewing, all attendees will get to spend the afternoon enjoying the park the week before it opens to the public.
For more information and to submit an application, visit valleyfair.com/jobs.