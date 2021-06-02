For the second time this season, Valleyfair is upping the minimum wage for employees in efforts to hire 300 additional employees for the 2021 season.
Starting pay for ride operators and food and beverage associates have increased to $17 per hour for associates who are at least 16 years old. Lifeguard pay rates have increased to $15 per hour, according to a recent press release.
In early May, Valleyfair was looking to hire 300 food and beverage associates for the 2021 season, and announced it would pay them $15 per hour — an increase from $11.25 per hour in 2019.
In a normal year, Valleyfair typically hires between 300 and 400 international associates. But Valleyfair spokesperson Kelsey Megard said the park won’t be taking on international employees this year due to the pandemic, which is part of the reason the park is making an extra push to recruit.
“We’re just trying to get back to our normal recruiting level,” Megard said last month. “The job market is so tight, so that’s why we decided to try to make the pay more competitive.”
Valleyfair offers flexible schedules and perks, such as discounts, reward programs, exclusive events and free admission to any Cedar Fair park.
"Our goal is to strike the appropriate balance between our operating calendar and the availability of seasonal labor and the anticipated demand from our guests," Megard said in an email to the newspaper.
For more information and to submit an application, visit valleyfair.com/jobs.