Valleyfair will officially open its gates to the public on Saturday, May 22, and Soak City Waterpark will open on Saturday, May 29 over Memorial Day weekend, according to the 2021 calendar which has recently been released.
The park’s Grand Carnivale, which it postponed last year due to the pandemic, will be the park's “largest ever event,” and has been scheduled from July 24 through Aug. 8 this summer. The event will include a parade and a street party with food, drinks and music from around the world.
The multicultural festival will feature more than a hundred costumed performers and several Mardi Gras-inspired floats. Each night, the event will begin with a Spectacle of Color Parade, which will highlight cultural traditions from around the globe, followed by a Carnivale Street Party, which will include an interactive dance party and family-friendly activities. When the sun sets, the sky will illuminate with a light show.
According to a recent release, Valleyfair is “actively working with health experts and government officials to maintain the highest safety standards for guests and associates.”
“Guests are encouraged to go to Valleyfair.com for the latest updates on requirements, policies, and safety protocols for the 2021 season, as these guidelines may be revised prior to opening day,” the release stated.
The park is also still hiring. More details can be found at Valleyfair.com/Jobs.