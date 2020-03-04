The water wars continue between Shakopee Public Utilities and the city of Shakopee, and this time, possible legal action could be in the works.
At a Dec. 16 Shakopee Public Utilities Commission meeting, the utility changed its payment in lieu of taxes, or PILOT, to 4.4% of its electric sales and 4.4% of its water sales — a change Shakopee Finance Director Nathan Reinhardt said would have amounted to an average of $22,000 less per year based on SPUC’s last five years of contributions. The city has since pushed back against the PILOT change, citing SPUC’s lack of negotiation with the city.
At the March 4 Shakopee City Council meeting, the council passed a motion to reject that decision.
Councilmember Matt Lehman, who also serves as the SPUC liaison, cast the dissenting vote, saying he agreed with SPUC’s decision to change its PILOT calculation, but added he did believe the case should be brought to a judge for a final decision.
Councilmember Angela Contreras was not present for the meeting.
“(SPUC’s) intention was to not have a negative impact on the city or water users,” Lehman said, “but I’d like to see a judge make a ruling on whether they have the authority to unilaterally make that action.”
Shakopee Mayor Bill Mars, a former SPUC commissioner, was adamant that SPUC and the city had historically agreed upon SPUC’s PILOT to the city.
“There’s a lot of discussion about money,” Mars said. “I think the crux of what we’re trying to do is that this PILOT is by agreement. They took action, and we’re asking them to rescind that action.”
Mars added an email from a SPU staff member sent March 4 indicated the commission has the authority to make the calculation change without the city’s input.
“I firmly believe we are operating under agreement,” Mars said.
The passed motion comes at a time of tension between the two entities, each of which has blamed the other for an unwillingness to meet.
“To date, SPUC has proven to be an unwilling partner and the organization continues to display rogue behaviors that cause the council concern,” the city wrote in a Feb. 28 statement. “The council resolution specifically asks for SPUC to rescind its decision to unilaterally change its contribution formula and to meet with the council to negotiate a solution.”
The statement goes on to claim that SPUC has repeatedly shown “no willingness” to meet in a public forum to discuss the ongoing issues.
"Let’s be clear: this is not about the city wanting more money from SPUC," the statement said. "We agree the formula could be changed and are confident a mutual agreement to the benefit of residents could be achieved. However, unilateral decision-making that SPUC is engaging in is not in the best interest of residents."
SPUC Utilities Manager John Crooks said the utility “adamantly disagrees” with the fact that the commission has declined to meet with the city, saying the commission can document 16 times when it’s tried to reach out to City Administrator Bill Reynolds this year.
“Mr. Reynolds said (a joint meeting) would be discussed at the Feb. 18 council meeting. I’ve received nothing from the city council,” Crooks said. “So we’re kind of in that holding pattern. It’s just really unfortunate.”
Crooks said because the city council designates a liaison — council member Matt Lehman — to attend SPUC meetings, and since its meeting agendas are open to the public, the commission did not feel the need to explicitly notify the city of the change.
“That’s how we’ve communicated for years and years,” Crooks said. “Our position is that it’s the liaison’s duty, because we always discuss these matters before they’re implemented.”
Thomson, the city’s attorney, said statute requires SPUC to notify the city when changes to the PILOT are being made, and this time around, the city was technically notified through Lehman.
“The 2001 resolution by SPUC does mention discussion with council, but there was no separate resolution adopted by the council,” Thomson said.
If SPUC does not rescind their PILOT calculation change decision by March 31, Shakopee City Council will pursue legal judgement against the utility.