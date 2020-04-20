Dr. Michael Osterholm joined U.S. Rep. Angie Craig in a virtual town hall meeting April 16 to answer scientific and legislative questions about COVID-19. Osterholm, an adjunct professor at the University of Minnesota and world-renowned infectious disease expert, is also the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy. Craig represents the 2nd Congressional District, which includes all of Scott County and stretches southeast along the Wisconsin border.
Here is a summary of what Osterholm and Craig had to say about the pandemic based on questions sent in virtually by audience members.
How long will this pandemic last?
Osterholm: “We believe this virus is mirroring the 1918 flu virus. And in 1918, we had a spring wave, where cases first started showing up in the United States. And then it kind of quieted down on its own, with no human intervention. And then it came back in late summer. The peaks were between September and November of 1918, but the waves continued well into 1920. So we’re in this for the long-haul. It’s important to understand that we are in the very, very beginning stages of this pandemic.
“One of the things that I’m struggling with right now, is how do we actually control this disease, and how do we actually live with this disease at the same time? It’s a very sobering thought to think that, this past week, COVID-19 was the No. 1 cause of death in this country. Just 40 days ago, it wasn’t even in the top 75.
“I think it’s a concern that this will continue to spread until we have 55 to 70% of the population infected and recovered, meaning they hopefully will be protected from infection, or until we have a vaccine. And we believe at this point, we have a long way to go.”
Are all these new bills simply going to put us into debt further, and how are we going to pay them back?
Craig: “Fiscal responsibility has been an important tenant during my tenure in Congress. There are two things that I would say to you. One is, I do think we have to be thinking about the accountability in accounting for the dollars we are appropriating right now. I think it’s an important question. I was worried about how high our deficits were getting before the pandemic, and now it’s going to be even more important.
“On the other hand, we have never gone through anything quite like this from an economic perspective. But if you look at the 2008 recession, the countries that decided to move forward and invest were better off in the long run. So I’d back up and say to you that until we can get to a vaccine, we’re going to have to be open and flexible to make sure we at least keep the engine running so we can stand the economy up again after all this is over, and have it grow.”
COVID-19 models show conflicting projections. Which ones should I rely on?
Osterholm: “Let’s throw out the models and use common sense. There are 320 million Americans in this country. If you figure 50% will get infected over time, which is a conservative number, that 50% equates to 160 million people.
“Of those, between .5% and 1% will die, and that’s a conservative estimate. One percent of 160 million people is 1.6 million people. As of today, we’ve had just over 23,000 deaths in this country, which is atrocious and horrible. But these numbers should give you some sense of the kinds of realities that are still coming down the pipe. When I say we’re just at the beginning, we really are.”
The paycheck protection program has run out of money. What are you going to do to help the small businesses?
Craig: "We saw this coming a few days ago and I sent an immediate letter to the House and Senate asking them to send funding for PPP right now. We know there are critical needs across the state. We know that our state and cities and governmental units need assistance, so that is a huge priority, and we need to keep funding our emergency injury disaster loan, too."
When do you think life will go back to normal?
Osterholm: “We never will be back to normal. We’ll have a new normal. I think that the potential risk of viruses like this will always be on our minds when we’re in large crowds. I wonder what it’s going to be like on a bus, or on a subway, and to hear someone start coughing. People will always be mindful of this.
"Over the next 16 to 18 months, we’re going to have a series of stops and starts where cases will increase quickly and then the brakes will be engaged, so it doesn’t take off like it did in New York. So I think we’ll have a series of closings. I think we need to have clear on-ramps and off-ramps for those closings. I think we also need a plan to, in a sense, bubble the people who are more likely to die from this disease.”