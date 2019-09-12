Sever’s Fall Festival in Shakopee has pushed back its opening date due to weather.
The original opening date was slated for Friday, Sept. 13. The opening date is now 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.
The festival touts itself as having the largest corn maze in Minnesota, plenty of fall activities, a pumpkin patch, live shows, food and beverages and more.
The festival, 3121 W. 150th St., Shakopee, is open through Nov. 3. Hours are 1-8 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays. It's open over MEA from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 and 10 a.m.-8 pm. Friday, Oct. 18.
For more information visit, seversfallfestival.com.