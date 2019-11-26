The southwest metro could see up to a foot of snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
If you’re trying to plan your commute to work in the morning, you may have to wait for the plow. Here is the order in which (according to a policy adopted by the Shakopee City Council) streets are plowed locally:
1. Emergency routes will always be plowed first so fire, police and medical services can travel easily during a storm. This means the city will first plow main roads with the highest traffic volumes first, such as 10th Avenue, Fourth Avenue, Vierling Drive, Southbridge Parkway and Eagle Creek Boulevard.
2. Streets and areas leading to schools and commercial property are the city’s second priority. Think Shenandoah Drive, all of downtown Shakopee, Old Carriage Court and Valley Industrial Boulevard.
3. Most of the residential streets throughout Shakopee are the city’s third priority. These streets are cleared after the busiest streets are taken care of.
4. Cul-de-sacs, alleys, sidewalks and trails are Shakopee’s final priority, because the public works department usually uses smaller equipment to clear these areas.
Shakopee Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday, so school closures will not come into play in the Thanksgiving-mageddon.