Winter parking restrictions will begin Nov. 1 and stay in effect until March 31. During these months, no parking is allowed on any city street from 2 to 6 a.m. except for the area north of 10th Avenue and west of Marschall Road, where odd/even parking rules apply, according to the City of Shakopee.
On even-numbered days between 2 and 6 a.m., parking is allowed on the even-numbered sides of the street. On odd-numbered days, parking is only allowed on the odd-numbered sides of the street at those times.
After a snowfall of two or more inches, a snow emergency is declared and parking restrictions are effective 24 hours a day until the snow has been plowed curb to curb. No parking is permitted on snow routes during a snow emergency.
Vehicles parked in violation of these rules shall be tagged and subject to towing, at the owner’s expense.
Learn more about the city’s winter parking regulations at www.ShakopeeMN.gov/parking.