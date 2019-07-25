The woman killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday, July 21 in Shakopee has been identified.
According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office, 46-year-old Mandy Lauren Wojnarowski, of Hopkins, was killed in the crash that occurred at the intersection of Highway 101 and Crest Avenue shortly after 2:30 p.m. July 21.
Wojnarowski was driving a vehicle at the time of the crash and her cause of death was ruled blunt force injuries, according to the medical examiner's report.
Officials said the woman's vehicle was engulfed in flames. According to Shakopee Police Chief Jeff Tate, a witness saw the vehicle hit a pole at the intersection. The woman was then pulled from the vehicle, which lit on fire.