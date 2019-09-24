David Allen Frikart, a 41-year-old Duluth man, was charged in Scott County District Court with four counts of criminal sexual conduct for allegedly raping and sexually assaulting a minor.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim — a 15-year-old girl — reported she’d been abused starting from the time she was released from a juvenile facility on May 13, 2016, when she was 13 years old. The victim told Duluth investigators the sexual abuse occurred at a residence in Shakopee.
The victim told Duluth and Shakopee police officers Frikart was a family friend who lived with them in Shakopee for a period of time. She recalled multiple incidents of sexual abuse, including rape, the complaint said. She said in 2018, she walked into her brother’s room, who shared a room with Frikart, and found Frikart on top of her brother, partially undressed. The victim told investigators her brother, who is severely autistic, was crying.
The victim’s brother told investigators Frikart did things that made him feel uncomfortable, but would not talk about it further because it made him uncomfortable, according to the complaint.
Throughout the Duluth and Shakopee police departments' investigation, investigators found seven police reports from the Superior Police Department regarding allegations of sexual abuse against Frikart, from 1993 to 2002. They all dealt with different victims, the complaint said.
Frikart’s most severe charges carry a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a $35,000 fine.