A 21-year-old Minneapolis man was sentenced Aug. 8 in Scott County District Court to 24 months at the Minnesota Correctional Facility-St. Cloud and 10 years on supervised probation for using a minor in sexual performance/pornographic work.
Willem Baltimore Boss was charged in April 2018 with third-degree criminal sexual conduct and electronic solicitation of a child to engage in sexual conduct. According to the criminal complaint, he met the girl using the "Meet Me" dating app shortly before Christmas. The charges carried a maximum sentence of eight years in prison and a $35,000 fine.
The third-degree criminal sexual conduct charge was dismissed Aug. 29.
According to the complaint, the girl told a Shakopee detective she had been smoking heroin a few times a week after getting it from a friend she wouldn't identify, and had sex with "maybe six" guys over the past one or two years.
A search of her phone and Facebook page turned up 1,467 messages between the girl and Boss between Dec. 7 and March 23 indicating they'd been sexually involved for months. In the messages, the girl discussed her heroin use with Boss, who later admitted they met regularly and engaged in sexual relations.
The complaint says Boss encouraged the girl to sneak out of her house, help him sneak into her house and hide her phone from police. While searching Boss's home on April 19, Boss told a detective he was never involved in getting heroin for the girl and that he'd encouraged her to stop using. He also told the detective his relationship with the girl wasn't a secret and he wasn't trying to hide it, even though he'd recently turned 20. He wouldn't say the first time they had sexual contact.
According to the complaint, when the detective asked how old the victim was, Boss said he didn’t know why the detective was asking, saying, “I mean she’s 14, obviously. You know how old she is.”
Asked whether the sexual contact was consensual, Boss replied, “It doesn’t matter, because… the law… I know the law about stuff like that... If somebody is under age… I already know that if someone is not able to consent at all then it wouldn’t matter.”